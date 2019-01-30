Airbnb internal data reveals this year’s biggest Health and Wellness Tourism trends

Bookings for wellness-related Experiences are up over 500 percent from 2017 to 2018

In 2018, international tourist arrivals reached 2020 projections two years ahead of schedule, with growth predicted being driven by global trends such as wellness tourism. As travelers enter 2019 with new year’s resolutions in tow, the now $639 billion global movement of wellness travel might be calling. Many Airbnb guests already concur, as bookings for wellness-related Experiences have spiked more than 500 percent from 2017 to 2018, with notably strong growth among seniors (ages 60+) and Gen Z and millennials (ages 18-24) with more than 800 percent growth in both age groups.

While there are wellness Experiences for nearly every type of self-care regimen, Airbnb has found a few trends are rising above the rest:

Bookings for wellness-related Experiences are up over 500 percent from 2017 to 2018

Globally, bookings for wellness experiences shot up 572 percent from 2017 to 2018. Meanwhile, the country experiencing the most significant growth in wellness Experiences is Mexico with more than 2,100 percent growth over the past year, and Bali tops the list for cities prospering with wellness Experience supply with more than 7,400 percent year-over-year growth.

Read more HERE