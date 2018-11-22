An Albanian national was shot dead and a Greek police officer was slightly injured during a shootout in the village of Vissani, in Ioannina.
The gunfight broke out on Thursday afternoon at around 6 pm when Greek police intercepted an Albanian criminal gang trying to smuggle narcotics across the Albanian-Greek border into Greece. The officers were fired upon multiple times by the gang and retaliated.
In the exchange, one Albanian was killed and a police officer was wounded.
Greek police have launched a manhunt in the wider area. Police found bags full of marijuana in the area.
Albanian shot dead in gunfight with Greek police
One police officer was slightly injured
An Albanian national was shot dead and a Greek police officer was slightly injured during a shootout in the village of Vissani, in Ioannina.