Albanian shot dead in gunfight with Greek police

An Albanian national was shot dead and a Greek police officer was slightly injured during a shootout in the village of Vissani, in Ioannina.

The gunfight broke out on Thursday afternoon at around 6 pm when Greek police intercepted an Albanian criminal gang trying to smuggle narcotics across the Albanian-Greek border into Greece. The officers were fired upon multiple times by the gang and retaliated.

In the exchange, one Albanian was killed and a police officer was wounded.

Greek police have launched a manhunt in the wider area. Police found bags full of marijuana in the area.