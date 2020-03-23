All passenger flights from UK to Greece suspended starting at midnight

All passenger flights from the UK to Greece will be suspended starting from Monday midnight on light of a series of safety measures authorities have implemented in an effort to curb the spread of the deadly Covid-19 virus.

The mandate was reached via a bi-Ministerial decision which was published in the Government Gazette. According to information from the Civil Aviation Authority, a relevant NOTAM is expected to be issued in the coming hours, which will ban flights from both England and Turkey.

The decision states that this measure was taken in the context of protecting public health from further spread of coronavirus and will apply until 15 April. It should be noted that the although 6am on Monday is mentioned as the time of the activation of the measure, it will take effect at midnight pending the issue of the relevant NOTAM.

