All travellers entering Greece must have a negative Covid-19 test

As of Monday, November 9, travellers arriving in Greece from abroad, both through airports, seaports, and land borders, must present a negative Covid-19 test to authorities.

As announced by the Deputy Minister of Civil Protection Nikos Hardalias on Thursday in his briefing to the press regarding the new Covid-19 measures that will apply during the lockdown, those who enter the country via land, sea or air, will be obliged to produce a negative Covid test for up to 48 hours, while those who wish to enter the country through the land border, should show a negative Covid test for up to 72 hours.

The measure applies to everyone, without exception, while the controls will be meticulous at all points of entry in the country.

