Alternate Economy Minister Charitsis: Greece and the economy are turning a page

The latest developments at a political and economic level show that we are a turning page, Alternate Economy and Development Minister Alexis Charitsis said on Saturday upon his arrival at the 5th development conference organised by ‘Peloponnisos’ newspaper.

“Our job is to make plans for the future,” he added.

Charitsis stressed the importance of a serious effort that will continue in the future with the organisation of 13 regional conferences giving the opportunity for a sincere discussion on Greece’s development potential.

Moreover, he said that the cooperation with the European Investment Bank has been significantly strengthened. As he explained, “1.4 billion euro funds were disbursed in 2016 for small and medium sized enterprises.”

