Americans prepare for solar eclipse (videos)

Millions of tourists, amateur astronomers and locals are descending on the locations that the total solar eclipse can be observed the best across the US. It is the first solar eclipse in 99 years and will be visible in 14 states.

The eclipse will begin over the Pacific Ocean at 15:46 UTC, which corresponds to 8:46 am Pacific Time. Yaquina Head Lighthouse in Newport, Oregon will be the first location on continental US soil to see totality. The partial phase of the eclipse will begin here at 9:04 am local time, totality will occur at 10:15 am. Other places on the coast of Oregon will not have to wait much longer for the onset of the eclipse. For example, in Lincoln City, Oregon just west of Salem, the partial and total phases of the eclipse will start less than 20 seconds later than at Yaquina Head.

From here, the Moon’s central shadow will move inland. The following table shows when the Moon will begin to move in front of the Sun and the moment it completely covers the Sun, as seen from some locations along the central path of the eclipse. All times are local.