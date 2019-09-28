Anastasiades joined the Permanent Representatives of the Security Council’s 5 Permanent Members in lunch

He requested the support of their countries as well as of the Security Council in the efforts to relaunch negotiations

The President Cyprus Mr. Nicos Anastasiades on Saturday had lunch with the Permanent Representatives of the five Permanent Members of the UN Security Council in New York.

During lunch, the Cypriot President briefed the Permanent Representatives on the latest developments around the Cyprus issue, requesting the support of their countries as well as of the Security Council in our efforts to relaunch negotiations.

President Anastasiades talked about our side’s cooperation with the UN Secretary-General on the matter of concluding the Terms of Reference, as well as on the preparation needed in order to resume substantive outcome-focused negotiations as soon as possible.

He also expressed confidence in the important role played by the five permanent members of the Security Council in cultivating the ground for the resumption of talks, but also when it comes to effectively securing what is agreed upon in the event a solution is actually reached.

