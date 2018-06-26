Ancient Greeks drank beer 4,000 years ago!

Ancient Greeks may be known for their love of wine, but it seems they also had an affinity to beer, according to a study by the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki.

Two Bronze Age brewers that were recently discovered prove that Greeks would brew beer on a regular basis 4,000 years ago!

Archaeologists from the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki found several archaeobotanical remains of a cereal that could have been used in beer brewing. Similar remains found in the Archontiko area in the island of Corfu were also discovered in Argissa in Zakynthos.

At Archontiko, archaeologists found about 100 individual cereal seeds dating back to the early Bronze Age from 2100 to 2000 BC. In Argissa, they found about 3,500 cereal seeds dating back to the Bronze Age, approximately from 2100 to 1700 BC.

Furthermore, archaeologists discovered a two-room structure that seems to have been carefully constructed to maintain low temperatures in the Archontiko area, suggesting it was used to process the cereals for beer under the right conditions.

This discovery is the earliest known evidence of beer consumption in Greece, but not in the world.