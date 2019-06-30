Ancient sites & museums in Greece to mark August full moon with series of events

The events will be posted on the official site of the ministry in Greek and in English

Greek culture ministry on Wednesday announced a series of events that will be held under the full moon of August in archaeological sites and museums around the country, ANA reports.

According to the ministry, “97 archaeological sites, museums, and monuments will be open for people to enjoy the brightest moon of the summer, while music and other events will be held in 48 of them. The events, which are expected to increase further, will be posted on the official site of the ministry in Greek and in English. Entrance to all sites and museums will be free of charge.”

In 2018, the number of these events’ visitors exceeded 100.000 against 74.970 in 2017 and 63.795 in 2016.

Source: tornosnews