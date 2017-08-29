Angela Merkel: I hope Greece implements reform programme

German Chancellor Angela Merkel expressed hope that Greece would implement the new batch of measures during her press conference after the summer season. “I cannot make any promises, I do not implement the Greek policies. However, I believe that Greece will ultimately benefit from more jobs positions and prosperity”, she told reporters. The German Chancellor expressed hope that if the agreed reform programme was properly implemented then there would be positive prospects. “All EU member states had economic growth, including Greece, the number of unemployed fell significantly and the number of jobs increased”, she underlined.