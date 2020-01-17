“Anonymous Greece” strike back: Turkish government websites were hit

A number of government websites, including those of the National Intelligence Service (NIS), the Hellenic Parliament, the Greek Foreign Ministry, the Athens Stock Market, the Greek Finance Ministry, were brought down allegedly by Turkish hackers.
List of Turkish websites that have been hit:
1. 112 Emergency Call number
2. Sabah Email Service
3. Hurricane Email Service
4. 112 Emrgency Email Service
5. Turkish Police (EGM) Email Service
6. Saglik Email service
7. Economics Email service
8. Enerji Email service
9. SIP-VOIP of Turkish Energy
10. MIT Email service
Athens has confirmed the cyber-attack, while government sources have said a plan will be developed to prevent similar attacks in the future. According to first reports, the hackers attempted the so-called DOS attack – a “mass invasion” of the sites and the Greek authorities “unplugged” the servers in order to avoid the hacking. According to parliamentary sources, the attack was limited to overloading the line causing the Greek Parliament website to go off-line, but any attempts by the perpetrators to steal data or post messages were thwarted.
However, according to sources, from the first analysis of the attack’s data by Greek cyber-security personnel, they have found no data yet that proves that the Turkish hackers are behind the attack, though the investigation is ongoing.