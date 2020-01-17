“Anonymous Greece” strike back: Turkish government websites were hit

The Turkish hacker group “Anka Neferler” posted on his account on Facebook the attacks against the Greek targets on Friday. The hackers claimed the attack was in response to Greece’s stance. “Greece is threatening Turkey in the Aegean and the Eastern Mediterranean. And now it is threatening the Libyan conference”, they said.

Athens has confirmed the cyber-attack, while government sources have said a plan will be developed to prevent similar attacks in the future. According to first reports, the hackers attempted the so-called DOS attack – a “mass invasion” of the sites and the Greek authorities “unplugged” the servers in order to avoid the hacking. According to parliamentary sources, the attack was limited to overloading the line causing the Greek Parliament website to go off-line, but any attempts by the perpetrators to steal data or post messages were thwarted.

However, according to sources, from the first analysis of the attack’s data by Greek cyber-security personnel, they have found no data yet that proves that the Turkish hackers are behind the attack, though the investigation is ongoing.