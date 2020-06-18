Arika Sato is making our days brighter! (photos)

Arika Sato is an American TV actress and, following the trend of our times, an influencer.

For those that are still not sure what this really means, let’s just say we are talking about a hot chick who does hot chick-stuff and post them on Instagram, companies pay her money to do the hot chick-stuff next to their products and people can’t get enough of all that.

It’s not a bad job if you think about it…

But most importantly, an influencer just like Arika Sato, provides a social service by making our days brighter with her stunning looks!

