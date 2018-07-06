Athens has 500,000 overnight stays per year via Airbnb

Greece’s tax bureau has launched a veritable safari to locate homeowners who rent property via Airbnb or Booking platforms and do not declare income, newgreektv.com reports. Competent authorities have launched the chase posing as customers trying to locate persons that have not declared their properties while renting them. Information has shown that controls have already started in areas where the Airbnb phenomenon is rising, with tax officials approaching landlords or house managers as customers. In fact, the approach often starts with trying to achieve a better price by not declaring the rental of real estate.

According to Inside Airbnb, there are nowadays 5,127 listings in the Greek capital at an average nightly rate of 55 euros with 4,268 or 83.2 percent regarding entire houses or apartments, 15.8 percent (808) private rooms and only 1 percent (51) shared rooms. From the data provided by the company, it is deduced that approximately 500,000 nights are spent in Athens on Airbnb rentals on an annual basis.

more at insideairbnb.com