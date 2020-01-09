Athens in top 10 destinations for 2020

Athens is among the top 10 emerging city travel destinations in the world for 2020, according to the fifth edition of the Kayak Travel Platform Travel Hacker Guide.

The results focus on the trends in online platform searches for travellers and destinations and the largest rises compared to last year.

Athens came in 6th with the Big Island in Hawaii taking first spot, followed by Madrid (2nd), San Juan in Puerto Rico (3rd), Barcelona (4th), San José del Cabo in Mexico (5th), Lisbon (7th), St. Thomas in the Caribbean (8th), Key West in Florida (9th) and London (10th).

The platform, for the first time this year, does not present a ranking for the most popular destinations to encourage travellers to discover new, unexplored locations.

source tornosnews.gr