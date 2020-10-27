Athens in top 10 friendliest European cities: Condé Nast Traveler

Athens is on the list of the top ten friendliest cities in Europe, published by Condé Nast Traveller (CNT) travel magazine.

“While Europe’s best cities are often judged on their ancient history, intricate architecture, unrivalled art scene or amazing restaurants, sometimes what makes a place so great are its people,” CNT wrote.

The Friendliest Cities in Europe

Galway, Ireland – 97.33

Dublin, Ireland – 95.81

Valletta, Malta – 95

Oporto, Portugal – 93.82

Lisbon, Portugal – 93.67

Bologna, Italy – 93.51

Edinburg, UK – 92.54

Reykjavik, Iceland – 92.4

Athens, Greece – 92.32

Helsinki, Finland – 91.76

Launched in the United States in 1987, Condé Nast Traveler is a market-leading monthly travel magazine. With its motto of “Truth in Travel”, the publication provides enlightening content on a wide range of topics, including destinations, hotels, food and beverage, airlines as well as fashion, cars, digital, and grooming.

source greekcitytimes.com

