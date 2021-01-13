Athens Metro worker attacked after passengers refused to wear Covid-19 mask

A metro employee in downtown Athens was attacked by two young men after they refused to comply with his instructions to wear a Covid-109 mask.

The worker was taken to hospital after he was punched and kicked inside the train at Omonia Metro station resulting in serious injuries.

According to the management of STASY SA, the employee fell victim to an unprovoked attack inside the train.

According to reports, the two passengers verbally attacked the employee then followed him on the train dock where they started punching and kicking him.

Police are conducting an investigation into the incident and are in search of the perpetrators who fled the scene.

