Athens’ National Archaeological Museum to undergo major overhaul

Plans for a major overhaul of Greece’s acclaimed National Archaeological Museum are entering the “final stretch” in 2020, Culture Minister Lina Mendoni revealed at a recent event held at the Museum in Athens.

According to a Ministry announcement, Mendoni declared that 2020 will be “the year of the National Archaeological Museum.”

The aim of the government and the Prime Minister, she added, is for the well-respected institution to not only be the world-standard museum that it already is but also to become the best possible venue worldwide for displaying the history of ancient Greek art.

The Museum, housed in an imposing neoclassical building constructed at the end of the nineteenth century, exhibits some of the most important artifacts from a variety of archaeological locations around Greece from prehistory to late antiquity.

