Australian luxury cruise company includes stops at Greek ports for Spring

Scenic Eclipse will stop at the port of Piraeus and the Cyclades

Australian company Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours announced its luxury cruise programme would include stops at Greek ports for the new season for the vessel Scenic Eclipse.

Eclipse, carrying 200 passengers, will kick off the season on April 12, 2021, in Lisbon with a trip to Barcelona. The ship will then sail for Piraeus, the Cyclades, Venice, and a cruise from Venice to Barcelona.

The last trip of Spring will take place on May 22, 2021, from Barcelona to Amsterdam.

The company announced offers with a discount of up to 20% and a free reservation change up to 30 days before departure.

According to the company, the Scenic Eclipse already has reservations at 50% of its capacity, from visitors mainly from Europe and South Africa.

The Scenic Eclipse is considered a “Discovery Yacht” in the six-star category and offers butler services, suites with private terraces, and luxury restaurants. The ship remains “moored” awaiting the opening of the European market, from March 2020.