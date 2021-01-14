Ax-wielding refugee spreads terror at hotpot in Thermopylae

The man was protesting after his request for his family to be hosted at the hotpot was rejected

An ax-wielding Iraqi in s state of frenzy spread terror at the Thermopylae hotspot on Thursday.

According to initial reports by Lamianow, the incident occurred shortly after 13.00 on Thursday afternoon at the hotspot of Thermopylae.

also read

An ancient super-Earth offers an unexpected clue that life in our galaxy could be older than scientists thought

ECDC Covid-19 – Ionian, Aegean, and Epirus the only low-risk regions in the EU

Police arrived on the scene to deal with the incident, as the man was breaking windows and threatening to do harm because his request from the Ministry of Immigration to host him and his family at the camp was rejected.

Officials of the centre responded immediately by evacuating the facility to avoid anyone being harmed, as police managed to eventually calm him down and convince him to hand over the ax. He was then taken to the local police station.