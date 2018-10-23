Hot Aphrodite is talented and beautiful, like mom Evelina Papoulia! (photos-video)

Oct, 23 2018 Author: Thema Newsroom

The charming teen is following in the artistic footsteps of her mother

She is beautiful, talented and full of promise. Aphrodite Liantou has clearly inherited her looks from her hot mom, Greek actress Evelina Papoulias. The young 19-year-old lady is in London pursuing her artistic dream. In one of her latest ventures, she released a video with her first song.
If you do not believe us about her talent and incredible looks (eyes to die for) and her charm, just check out her social media profile and her latest artistic endeavour.

 

Last day ✈🇬🇷 #londoniscalling #flight #leavingtomorrow #bestsummer #london #backtobase #lastday #athens #greece

Summer days 🇬🇷💙 #summer2018 #ermioni #colours #window #countryside #aphrodite #tan #levis

Do you think the universe fights for souls to be together? . . #mykonos #mykonosgreece #holidays #summer #summer2018 #swimwear #beachclub

If you think adventure is dangerous try routine, it is lethal. -Paulo Coelho #nature #naturephotography #window #light #swimwear #dream #closedeyes

With the best 💕🌸 #skopelos #mommy #island #summer #love #tatouaz

