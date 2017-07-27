Beautiful beaches of Andros (photos)

Andros is the northernmost island of Cyclades and second in area after Naxos.

It has an area of 374 square kilometers and longitudinal shape in a N-NW to S-SE direction. Its highest mountains are Petalo and Kouvara (maximum altitude of 997 m., highest peak is Profitis Ilias).

The island has three ports, two on the west and one on the east side. The main port is Gavrio, with regular connections from Rafina. Batsi port, located just few kilometers away, hosts mainly private boats. The port of Chora is used mainly as a marina for private boats and fishing vessels.

According to the prevailing view, that of Diodorus of Sicily, the island took its name from Andros, General of Radamanthys, king of Crete, a fact which also proves that Andros was under Cretan sovereignty, like the other Aegean islands. The island has some beautiful beaches.

PISOLIMIONAS



Location: In the northwestern side of the island, just a little bit north of Fellos beach.

Special features: It is a large and perfectly quiet beach with pebbles. There aren’t any taverns (the closest one is located in Fellos) or canteens. The water is crystal clear, but cold! Ideal for fishermen and anyone who loves being in seclusion.

How to get there: Taking the road to Fellos, you will find the crossroads with the gravel road that leads to Pisolimionas.

FELLOS



Location: In the northwestern side of the island, 5 km north of the port of Gavrio.

Special features: Very large beach with crystal clear water, the depth of which varies. It is not organized, but has trees that provide shade and it is considered as one of the best of the island. You can enjoy your meal at the tavern “To Steki tou Andrea” located near the beach.

How to get there: After Gavrio, take the road to Fellos and Ano Fellos that leads to the beach.

AGIOS PETROS (ST. PETER)



Location: Next to the main road leading from Batsi to Gavrio, shortly after the “Chrisi Ammos” (Golden Beach).

Special features: It is the island’s largest beach, sandy, with shallow waters and quite exposed to the wind. It is fully organized with sunbeds, beach bar and family taverns.

How to get there: Very easily, by car or bus. There is ample space for parking.

CHRISI AMMOS (GOLDEN BEACH)



Location: Next to the main road leading from Batsi to Gavrio.

Special features: It is the most popular beach of Andros. It is well organized with sunbeds and beach bars with loud music. As its name implies, is covered with fine sand. Its location ensures good protection from the wind.

How to get there: Very easily, by car or bus. There is a rather small parking area. Most of the people park their vehicles on the main road.

KIPRI



Location: On the western side of the island, on the main road leading from Batsi to Gavrio, just before “Chrisi Ammos” and right after “Agios Kiprianos”.

Special features: Sandy beach, just below hotel “Perrakis”. There are sunbeds, a beach bar and water facilities.

How to get there: By car or bus, taking the main road from the port of Gavrio to Stavropeda, right after “Chrisi Ammos” and before “Agios Kiprianos”. There is a parking area.

AGIOS KIPRIANOS



Location: On the western side of the island, on the main road leading from Batsi to Gavrio, just before “Chrisi Ammos”.

Special features: Small sandy beach, bounded by rocks that offer shade, ideal for fishing. Its landmark is Agios Kiprianos chapel. Diving courses are provided. There is also a tavern.

How to get there: By car or bus, following the main road from the port of Gavrio to Stavropeda. After “Chrisi Ammos” and before Batsi. There is a parking area.

BATSI



Location: At Batsi, one of the most crowded villages of the island.

Special features: Fully organized beach with sand and shallow waters, ideal for families. It provides sunbeds. Many restaurants, cafes and taverns are located here.

How to get there: Very easily, either by car or bus. There is ample space for parking near to the beach.

STIVARI



Location: On the western side of the island, after Batsi and towards Chora.

Special features: Small rocky beach, pretty good for fishing. There is also a tavern.

How to get there: By car. Take the road through Batsi and follow the road signs.

source: Andros.gr