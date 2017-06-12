Bizarre tweet by Mayor of Ankara: Earthquake could be fake!

While Greek resuce teams are battling to free trapped people under collapsed houses, the Mayor of Ankara, Melih Gokcek suggested the 6.1 magnitude earthquake that hit between the islands of Lesvos and Chios, Monday, was fake. In an absurd tweet he wrote: “I believe that it might be a fake earthquake. I am not saying that it is certain, but it is a serious possibility. I am saying that it should definitely be looked into. Is there a seismographic ship near the epicentre? If so, which country does it belong to?”, he tweeted. The Mayor of Ankara had implied in the past the earthquakes could be the result of powers wanting to cause instability in the region.