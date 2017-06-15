Bloomberg: 8.5 billion tranche to be released for Greece at EuroGroup

According to Bloomberg, the EuroGroup is expected to release an 8.5 billion-euro tranche for Greece at today’s meeting. Citing two high ranking officials with knowledge of the negotiations, the report points out that even though the initial plan was to release 7.4 billion euros for maturing bonds in July, another 1.1 billion was added so that the cash strapped country can cover all its debts. The news agency says that the final approval is subject to the approval of the Eurozone Finance Ministers who are in the EuroGroup meeting today.