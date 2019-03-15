A Boeing 737-800 made an emergency landing in the city of Syktyvkar, in northern Russia, on Friday, local transport officials confirmed. An engine failure is suspected to be the cause of the incident.
The aircraft was carrying 157 passengers and six crewmembers on board.
Boeing 737 makes emergency landing in northern Russia
The plane was forced to land due to engine failure, reports say
