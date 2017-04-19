Bomb explosion in Athens (Upd.2)

The bomb went off outside a bank

A bomb exploded outside a bank in Athens following a phone call.

A security guard in a bank near by at Santaroza street saw two people on a motorcycle leaving a bag and heading towards the Exarchia area. About the same time a phone call said that a bomb will go off in 35′ minutes.

The bomb did go off and it has been reported that many windows broke in the wider area, which indicates that the explosion was quite big.

No injures have been reported as the police had cleared the area.

The police is waiting to see which terrorist organization will assume responsibility for the bomb, although everything points to the “Conspiracy of the Fire Nuclei”.