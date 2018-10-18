Bombshell report! Greek population to drop by 2.5 million in 2050

The population of Greece is expected to drop by 1.4 million in 2035 and to 2.5 million in 2050, according to data in a report drawn up by a special scientific committee of the Greek Parliament.

According to the findings in the report:

– The decline of the permanent population by 2050 is not expected – irrespective of scenarios – to be halted. As the report forecasts:

• At the end of the next two decades (2035), the population will fall from 10.4 to 9.5 million, as opposed to 10.9 million in 2015, ie reductions of 0.45 to 1.4 million in absolute terms (4.1 to 12, 4% compared to 2015).

• At the end of the projected period (2050) ranging from 10.0 to 8.3 million versus 10.9 million in 2015, ie absolute reductions of 0.8 to 2.5 million (7.3 to 23.4% in relation to 2015 at all).

– In 2035, the proportion of people over 65 and over 85 in the total population (20.9% and 2.8% respectively in 2015) is expected to range from 27.9% to 27.2% and 4.1% – 4.5%, respectively, while the percentage of young people (0-14 years and 0-18 years old) ranging from 11.0% to 12.4% for the first and 15.8% – 14, 2% for the second ones respectively.

– In 2050, the proportion of people over 65 and over 85 in the total population (20.9 and 2.8% in 2015) is expected to range from 33.1% -30.3% for the first and 6, 5% -4.9% for the second ones, while the percentages of young people (0-14 years and 0-18 years) ranging from 14.8% to 12.0% for the first and 19% – 15.4% for second respectively.

– Aging, therefore, in Greece is not only stopping but is expected to accelerate by 2050.

– The percentage decrease in the population in so-called productive ages and the disproportionate increase in the proportion of older people also pose a direct risk, among other things, to the financial sustainability of the pension system/health system.