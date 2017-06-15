Breaking: Angela Merkel expresses hope deal can be reached at EuroGroup meeting

German Chancellor Angela Merkel expressed hope that a deal on the Greek matter could be reached at the EuroGroup meeting, scheduled to start at 4pm. “Of course, I would also like to see results at today’s Eurogroup meeting that would recognise Greece’s efforts and that further payments (meaning disbursements) are feasible”, she stated during a joint press briefing with Estonian PM Juri Ratas. Her statements come a short while after reports suggested that the EuroWorking Group had agreed on the matter, signifying a possible deal was in the works.