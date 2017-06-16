Breaking: Area near Lyon evacuated

According to reports, an area close to the French city of Lyon has been evacuated after police detected a car with 14 gas bottles. Police have cordoned off the area of Chasse-sur-Rhône after they and special bomb squad was sent to investigate a Peugeot 406. Local media report a driver has been arrested. The car was reportedly discovered in a factory in Seveso. According to the head of cabinet of the prefect of Isère, Alexander Grimaud, 200 residents have been evacuated. “At the present time, there is no need to close the A7 motorway or the railways. It was only asked of us that no train stops at Chasse-sur-Rhône station.”