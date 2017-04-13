One person has been injured in an explosion in the centre of the city of St. Petersburg near a library, according to reports. The incident is particularly concerning in light of the recent Islamic terrorist bomb attack in the same city, where 14 people were killed. According to reports a 14-year0old boy was seriously injured on both his hands.
More details as they become available.
Explosion in St. Petersburg. A teenager injured
One person injured
