Breaking! Large fire in city of Versailles (videos)

A major fire is underway in the French city of Versailles.

Online users have shared videos on social media of smoke plumes from buildings.

According to Internet users, police have arrived at the street of Clagny Park, Lycée Hoche being a few hundred meters lower.

The fire broke out at a car warehouse at the Rue du Parc, according to the city Commissariat.

The police station of Versailles has advised people to avoid the area.