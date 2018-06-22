London Charing Cross rail station evacuated after reports of man on track with bomb (Upd.)

UPDATE: “A man claiming to have a bomb at #CharingCross station has now been arrested,” British Transport Police said. “We are now working to reopen the station as soon as possible.”

Charing Cross rail terminal in London has been evacuated after reports of a man on the tracks who is claiming to have an explosive device, the British Transport Police said on Twitter.

“We are currently dealing with an incident at Charing Cross station following reports of a man on the tracks claiming to have a bomb,” the statement from BTP read.

The terminal, one of the busiest in the country, was evacuated “as a precaution,” police stated, adding that “no services are currently stopping at the station.”

Officers from London’s Metropolitan Police confirmed that they are assisting BTP’s work at the station.

