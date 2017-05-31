Breaking: Marinakis reportedly makes highest bid for DOL media group

Greek shipping magnate and owner of Olympiakos football club, Evangelos Marinakis has reportedly made the highets bid to buy out DOL media group. After the bids were opened it was revealed that Mr. Marinakis offered 22,892 million euros, compared to Cypriot Vegata that offered 21 million, while PAOK owner Ivan Savvidis gave 11 million. Whoever wins the tender will take control of 22.11% of MEGA CHANNEL, newspapers Vima and Nea, sites In.gr, Vima.gr and nea.gr, radio station Vima FM, a 50% stake in “Iris Ektypotiki” and 41.22% shares in “Argos” press distribution agency “Argos”.