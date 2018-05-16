Council of State President resigns!

The President of the Council of State (CoS), the highest administrative court in Greece, Nikos Sakelariou has resigned expressing his objection to the law introduced by Greek Alternate Minister of Foreign Affairs (in his capacity as Labour Minister) that slashed pensions, calling it unconstitutional while he also expressed complaints about the leak of the CoS position on the law to the media. In his statement, he said that he was unable to exercise his duties under the current pressure.

In his live televised address, he warned that the pensions would be further slashed, adding that it would result in the “complete deprivation of all pensioners”.

Mr Salelariou used acrimonious words against the Greek government, criticising the country’s political leadership because, as he explained, he has been constantly passing on the difficult problems to the justice system.