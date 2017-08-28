UPD: Man arrested for Elefsis Mayor attack

(UPD: 1.pm) Police have arrested a 36-year-old man for stabbing the Mayor of Elefina, Monday. According to reports, the man was a vehicle operator for the town’s rubbish services and his contract was set to expire in December. He reportedly entered the town hall in calm manner and requested to speak with the mayor. He stabbed him twice in the leg before leaving.

The mayor of the city of Elefsis, George Tsouakalas was stabbed by a man in the town hall, Monday. According to reports the culprit is a former employee of the municipality. The mayor was transported to the Thriaseio hospital with two knife wounds to his leg. Police are in search of the suspect. The Mayor is undergoing surgical procedure.