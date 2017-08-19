Breaking news: ISIS claims responsibility for Cambrils terrorist attack

ISIS has claimed responsibility for the terrorist attack in Cambrils, Spain, in an official communique.

It had already claimed the prior attack in Barcelona but put out an official statement later encompassing both atrocities, which police in Spain had been treating as linked.

It came as Spanish authorities announced they believed the cell behind the twin attacks in Cambrils and La Rambla, Barcelona, had been dismantled.

Police had been investigating a cell of between eight and 12 people after a van smashed into pedestrians in the Catalan city on Thursday afternoon, killing 13 and injuring about 100.

source: independent.co.uk