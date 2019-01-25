Breaking News! Suspicious briefcases found outside Greek Finance Ministry

Two suspicious briefcases were spotted outside the Greek Finance Ministry building.
The special bomb disposal unit has been dispatched to the scene. The briefcases were found on the corner of Mitropoleos and Nikkis streets close to rubbish bins.
More details as they become available
Two suspicious briefcases were spotted outside the Greek Finance Ministry building.
The special bomb disposal unit has been dispatched to the scene. The briefcases were found on the corner of Mitropoleos and Nikkis streets close to rubbish bins.