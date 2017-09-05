Breaking News: Tennager opens fire at Moscow school

A teenager opened fire and threw smoke grenades in a school in Moscow Region, police told Russian media, adding that at least four people were injured in the incident.
The incident took place in a local school in the town of Ivanteyevka, some 20km northeast of Moscow, police press office told TASS. According to Russian media the teenager shouted “I came here to die”.
