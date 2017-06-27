Breaking: Refuse collectors to decide on rubbish deadlock in one hour

The Greek PM Alexis Tsipras met with the representative and President of municipality workers POE-OTA at Maximos Hall, Nikos Trakas, Tuesday morning in an effort to reach a solution on the strike of refuse collectors that has led to mounds of rubbish piling up in Athens creating serious health risks. Exiting from the meeting Mr. Trakas said the meeting was held in a good atmosphere. “New proposals were presented. Our union will convene and decide in one hour. There were improvements in the proposed amendment with the PM”, the union leader told reporters gathered outside the PM’s residence. Refuse collectors have been on strike since last week demanding that there temporary employment contracts, which had been terminated via a court decision, be extended. This has resulted in Athens being buried in rubbish amid a heatwave, with authorities warning of imminent health risks.