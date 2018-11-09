Bridge section collapses in the center of Kavala, Greece! (photos)

The drivers who were driving at Nuremberg Street in Kavala, in front of the old hospital, couldn’t believe their eyes as around 16:00 in the afternoon they witnessed a section of the bridge collapsing.

The bridge dragged a crane and a car down with it, causing damage to both vehicles. Both drivers, however, are in good health.

The traffic congestion caused by the accident was huge until the Traffic Police intervened.

On August 2016, a hole on the pavement of the bridge was found, at about the same point.