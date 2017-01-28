British actor John Hurt dies at 77 (videos-photos)

Veteran actor John Hurt has died aged 77, his agent has said.

The Bafta-winning star, known for his roles in Alien and The Elephant Man, had been treated for pancreatic cancer in 2015.

He recently starred as Father Richard McSorley in Jackie, the biopic of President John F. Kennedy’s wife.

US director Mel Brooks described John as “cinematic immortality”, as tributes poured in for the star.

Despite being given the all-clear for cancer, he last year pulled out of play The Entertainer due to ill-health.

John Hurt also played the part of wand-maker Mr Ollivander in the Harry Potter films.

Author of the books, J K Rowling, tweeted: “So very sad to hear that the immensely talented and deeply beloved John Hurt has died. My thoughts are with his family and friends.

Stephen Fry praised Sir John for being “great on the stage, small screen and big”.

Lord of the Rings star Elijah Wood said: “It was such an honor to have watched you work, sir.”

He was born on 22 January, 1940 in Chesterfield in Derbyshire. Over six decades, he appeared in more than 120 films as well as numerous stage and television roles.

It was not until 1978 that Hurt was recognised as one of cinema’s best character actors, gaining an Oscar nomination for his performance as a heroin addict in Alan Parker’s Midnight Express.

In 1979, he then starred as Kane in Ridley Scott’s sci-fi horror Alien. in The death of his character has often been voted as one of cinema’s most memorable moments.

source: bbc.com