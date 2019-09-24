British tourists spent more money in Greece, Bank of Greece data reveals

The average spending per trips by tourists in Greece per trip increased by 13.1% over the 7-month period between January-July 2019 compared to the corresponding period of 2018, according to official receipts and payments data released by the Bank of Greece (BoG).

The figures showed that British tourists were the ones that had the highest rise in spending during their stay in Greece from January to July 2019 in comparison to the same period last year.

During the 7-month period travel receipts from British tourists recorded an impressive rise of 25.9% to EUR 1,318 million, while revenues from Germany fell by 1.1% to EUR 1,444 million, receipts from France increased by 19.5% to EUR 551 million, the US saw a 12.1% increase which amounted to 569 million euros, while those from Russia decreased by 7.9% to 184 million euros.