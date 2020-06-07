Brunette babe Keisi is “the hottest female” (photos)

The former Greece’s Next Top Model contestant is pursuing a successful career in modelling

Brunette beauty Keisi Miziou is in a summer mood as she posed in a bikini and shared the photo with nearly 200K Instagram followers.

The classy babe may not have won the “Greece’s Next Top Model” fashion reality show, but that did not deter her from pursuing a career in modelling and, if nothing else, leaving many promises for a successful future in the fashion industry.

With the arrival of summer, the brunette hottie took the opportunity to upload a photo in which she poses in a bikini, highlighting her incredible body, clearly confirming the title “hottest female” the show’s judges had afforded to her. Her loyal fans on social media went wild showing their approval by many likes and positive comments.

View this post on Instagram //Side by side till the end// #friendship A post shared by Κεισι Μιζιου (@keisi.miziou) on Jun 21, 2019 at 4:37am PDT

View this post on Instagram //By the sea// @thesalt_beachwear A post shared by Κεισι Μιζιου (@keisi.miziou) on Jun 16, 2019 at 7:22am PDT

View this post on Instagram SS19 Wild Season @sanibel_beachwear_lifestyle @manthos_tsakiridis @elissavetboz_mua A post shared by Κεισι Μιζιου (@keisi.miziou) on May 28, 2019 at 1:56am PDT