Bulgaria opens borders to 29 countries, including Greece

There are no restrictions for the visitors

Greece is among the 29 countries Bulgaria has started accepting visitors from all its border checkpoints for tourism without the requirement of 14-day quarantine.

Bulgaria announced the visitors from the following countries would be permitted to enter the country without any restrictions or requirements: Greece, Austria, the Netherlands, Germany, Poland, Denmark. , Romania, Estonia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Hungary, Finland, Cyprus, France, Latvia, Croatia, Lithuania, Czech Republic, Luxembourg, Iceland, Norway, Pinochetorigo, St. Petersburg and St. Petersburg, Switzerland, Holy See (Vatican), Serbia, Northern Macedonia.

