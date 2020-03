Greece is taking every measure necessary to demonstrate its determination to guard the borders of Europe

Τhe passage for migrants from the Evros river became even more difficult as the dams from Bulgaria opened and water levels began to rise.

The Bulgarian authorities, at Greece’s request, proceeded to this move.

Greece is taking every measure necessary to demonstrate its determination to guard the borders of Europe.

The Ivailograc Dam releases even greater quantities of water from noon onwards, resulting in the rising levels of the Arda and Evros rivers.