Casualties from the coronavirus in Greece reach 27

The man had died last week but he was added to list today!

The total number of casualties from the coronavirus in Greece have reached 27 as one more man is added to the list.

However, this man lost the battle to the deadly virus on Wednesday, March 18th at Thessaloniki, but his death had not been officially counted due to a bureaucracy mixup.



At present, no further details on the age of the deceased are available, and it is not known if he had been hospitalized in ICU or if he suffered from any chronic illness.

