Celine Dion bares all for Vogue (photo)

Canadian crooner Celine Dion is comfortable in her skin.

The Love Can Move Mountains songstress posed nude while sitting on a white chair in a photo for Vogue. The fashion magazine posted the picture Tuesday on Instagram to highlight the 49-year-old singer’s changing of looks between shows.

Vogue notes Dion wears haute couture almost exclusively for each performance – whether at her Las Vegas residency show or while currently on tour in Europe.

Performing two hours a night, five or six nights a week, Dion dances, curtseys and “generally gesticulating sans abandon in handmade, hand-beaded delicacies designed solely to walk a catwalk or a carpet” the photo caption stated.

Wearing clothing designed by Armani Prive, Schiaparelli and Versace to name a few, alterations such as the addition of micro straps and velcro panels allow Dion to make quick outfit changes between songs.

“We have to make haute couture industrial,” Dion said. “The clothes follow me; I do not follow the clothes.”

source: torontosun.com