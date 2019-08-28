China also states its presence in Cyprus

The president of DEFA, Dr. Symeon Kassianidis, pointed out that “we believe that the future of the country is mirrored in the gas industry”

The process of Nicosia acquiring a floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) in Vasilikos appears to be successfully completed.

The consortium led by China Petroleum Pipeline Engineering Corporation (CPPEC) was selected to construct the plant, while a delegation is expected to visit Nicosia shortly, in order to ratify the agreement.

Specifically, the joint venture is consisted– apart from China Petroleum Pipeline Engineering Co Ltd– by Aktor S.A. and Metron S.A., Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding Co. Ltd and Wilhelmsen Ship Management Limited.

