Christian Churches are the most attacked in Greece, report shows

The report was published by the Education Ministry

According to a report released by the competent department of the Ministry of Education, 96% of attacks in Greece against religious places of worship concerned Christian Orthodox Churches.

The report, titled “Incidents against places of religious significance in Greece”, published by the Department of Religious Freedoms and Interreligious Relations of the Directorate of Religious Education and Religious Relations of the General Secretariat of Religions, there were 524 instances, 514 of which targeted the Orthodox Church.

In total, for the year 2019, five hundred and twenty-four (524) incidents were recorded against places of religious importance, in all religions that exist in Greece. 514 concerned the Christian religion, 5 Judaism and 5 to Islam.

The incidents are broken down by religion as follows:

Christianity: five hundred and fourteen (514) incidents of all kinds (vandalism, burglary, theft, sacrilege, necropolis, robbery, placement of explosive devices, and other desecrations).

Five hundred and four (504) incidents concern the Orthodox Church, ie 96% of the total,

Three (3) incidents concern the Catholic Church, ie 0.5% of the total,

Three (3) incidents concern the Genuine Orthodox Christians (G.O.H.), ie 0.5% of the total.