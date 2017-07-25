Commissioner Moscovici to meet Greek officials in Athens

European Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs, Taxation and Customs Pierre Moscovici is scheduled to hold a series of meting with Greek officials in Athens, during his visit to Athens on Tuesday, July 25. The Commissioner was scheduled to see the President of the Hellenic Republic Prokopios Pavlopoulos at the Presidential Mansion, while he will meet with Greek PM Alexis Tsipras and Maximos Hall at noon, after a press conference at the Athens Offices of the European Commission at 10.45am. Mr. Moscovici will also see the President of major opposition party New Democracy (ND), Kyriakos Mitsotakis as well as the governor of the Bank of Greece (BoG), Yiannis Stournaras. The Commissioner said in a recent interview to French media that he believes Greece has entered a phase where a light at the end of the economic tunnel van be seen.