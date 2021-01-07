Constantinople will run out of water in 45 days, Turkish Chamber of Chemical Engineers says

Ankara, Turkey’s capital, has 110 days of water left, according to city mayor Mansur Yavaş.

Constantinople will run out of water in 45 days after a recent drought, said Ali Uğurlu, the head of the Turkish Chamber of Chemical Engineers.

Reservoirs are only 19 percent full and steps must be taken immediately to ensure that the city has sufficient drinking water, Uğurlu said In a written statement on Tuesday.

“If the drought continues, Constantinople may face environmental pollution and health problems,” he said.

Reservoirs across Turkey are becoming depleted after a seasonal drought and a rise in the use of water during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Constantinople Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu urged Constantinople’s residents to save water in a statement on Twitter on Tuesday.

Water levels in Ankara’s dams have decreased to 20 percent of capacity, Yavaş said on Twitter on Tuesday.

Source: ahval